German finmin says not working on rescue plan for Deutsche Bank

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BERLIN, Sept 28 The German Finance Ministry on Wednesday denied a newspaper report that the government was working on a rescue plan for Deutsche Bank in case the lender would be unable to raise capital to pay for costly litigation.
"This report is false," spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey wrote in an emailed statement. "The federal government is preparing no rescue plans. There is no reason for such speculation. The bank has said that clearly."
Weekly newspaper Die Zeit reported that the rescue plans would enable Deutsche Bank to sell assets to other lenders at prices that would ease the strain on the lender, reducing the burden on the bank.
Chief Executive John Cryan told German daily Bild on Wednesday that he had never asked for support from the government. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.