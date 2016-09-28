版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 17:41 BJT

German financial watchdog not working on emergency plan for Deutsche Bank - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German financial regulator Bafin is not working on an emergency plan for Deutsche Bank , two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Weekly Die Zeit newspaper reported earlier that the German government and financial authorities were preparing a rescue plan for Germany's largest lender in case it would be unable to raise capital itself to pay for costly litigation.

Bafin declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐