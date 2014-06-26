Deutsche Bank lands former JPMorgan corporate bankers -memo

| June 26
June 26 Deutsche Bank AG has hired
two former JPMorgan Chase & Co bankers as it looks to
strengthen its corporate banking business, according to a memo
seen by Reuters.
Stefan James will join as a managing director and head of
corporate banking coverage for North America, based in Chicago.
He previously served as the North American head of diversified
industrials and Midwest regional head with the corporate bank at
JPMorgan.
Tim King will also join Deutsche Bank as a managing director
and head of corporate banking coverage for the consumer sector,
also in Chicago. He will join in September from JPMorgan where
he worked on both the corporate and investment banking side to
clients within consumer, healthcare and industrials.
Deutsche announced earlier this week it had hired Joe
McIntosh, a Bank of America veteran, as vice chairman
for consumer and retail investment banking.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)