FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时前
MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Goldman FIG banker Kakuta: memo
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：美国官员称美方可能很快就对朝鲜展开最新制裁 剑指中国实体
深度分析
焦点：美国官员称美方可能很快就对朝鲜展开最新制裁 剑指中国实体
IMF称欧洲央行应维持刺激政策 呼吁现在退出“为时过早”
国际财经
IMF称欧洲央行应维持刺激政策 呼吁现在退出“为时过早”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午3点31分 / 15 小时前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Goldman FIG banker Kakuta: memo

Olivia Oran

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc financials banker Eri Kakuta, according to an internal memo on Tuesday.

Kakuta, who will report to group co-head Celeste Guth, will focus on advising banking clients on cross-border deals with Japanese companies.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman confirmed the hire.

Kakuta is the second female managing director hired by Guth, who also joined the German bank from Goldman in September 2015. Kakuta began her career at Morgan Stanley and joined Goldman in 2007, becoming a managing director two years later.

Deutsche Bank has hired five other managing directors in its financial institutions group in the last two months, including Adora Whitaker from Bank of America Corp, Bruce Harting from Credit Suisse AG, Meir Lewis from Morgan Stanley and Tommaso Zanobini from Jefferies Group.

The team lost three senior financials bankers to RBC Capital Markets earlier in the year.

Deutsche Bank's financial institutions group has worked on recent deals including Invitation Homes Inc's $1.5 billion initial public offering, a $400 million IPO for Gores Holding II and the financing for SoftBank Group Corp's acquisition of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Industrywide, financials-focused M&A fell 11 percent during the first six months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below