Deutsche Bank sets price talk for AT1 deal

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Order books on Deutsche Bank's Additional Tier 1 deal will close during European market hours on Tuesday, and the trade will price on the same day, according to multiple sources.
The order books are already multiple times oversubscribed, sources said.
Deutsche Bank set initial guidance of 6.625% for the dollar perpetual non-call 6-year, 6.375% for the euro perpetual non-call 8-year and 7.5% for the sterling perpetual non-call 12-year. (Reporting by Danielle Robinson, Writing by Alex Chambers, Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.