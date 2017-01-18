RPT-Deutsche Bank drastically cuts 2016 bonuses - sources

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as struggles to turn a profit amid costly litigation, people close to the matter said.
The lender will award no bonuses to its executive board members, these people said.
Employees with titles vice president, director and managing director will get no 2016 bonus, but will be offered a so called retention package, they added.
The retention package will be deferred and if Deutsche Bank's share price is not up 30 percent within the next 3 or 4 years the award will be canceled.
A small number of employees, whose position are of outstanding importance to the future of the bank, will get a longer-term incentive, partly in stock, deferred by up to six years, they said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag