UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank to cut 2015 bonuses after record loss-sources

* Bonus pools for some units to shrink 25-30 pct - sources
* Individual staff bonuses to be decided in March - sources
* Deutsche Bank expects 2015 net loss of 6.7 billion euros
(Adds background, details)
By Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, Jan 25 Deutsche Bank is
sharply cutting 2015 bonuses as it expects a record loss for the
year due to writedowns, litigation charges, restructuring costs
and tough trading conditions, three people familiar with the
matter said.
While employees of Germany's largest lender will only be
notified about their individual bonuses in March, they have
already been told that payout pots for individual divisions will
shrink by at least 25 to 30 percent, they added.
"For staff, 2015 will be very likely one of the worst years
ever," a Deutsche Bank manager, who declined to be named, said.
Another person familiar with the matter said all employees
paid above union-negotiated collective wage agreements, such as
investment bankers, would be affected.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Over the last five years, the lender has left compensation
largely unchanged and usually paid out 38.5 to 40 cents to staff
for every euro in revenues.
On his first day as chief executive of Germany's largest
bank on July 1, John Cryan warned employees not to expect only
"sweetness and light in the coming months", adding that they
must repair a reputation damaged by misconduct.
When he laid out the lender's new strategy in October and
announced 9,000 job cuts, he also said bonuses would be cut as
staff needed "to share something of the burden" of the losses.
And late in November, Cryan publicly said that bankers in
general were still paid too much.
Last week, Deutsche Bank said it expected to report a 2015
net loss of about 6.7 billion euros ($7.26 billion), sending its
shares down 10 percent and renewing analysts' concerns that it
might now need to raise more capital to strengthen its finances.
Deutsche Bank has announced in the past that it plans to
raise the fixed part of salaries while future bonus payments
would depend not only on employees' individual performance but
also on the bank's overall performance.
The sources said, as lower bonuses reduce the attractiveness
of a bank as an employer, Deutsche Bank was considering paying
top performers some extra money to keep them from jumping ship.
Deutsche Bank has recently seen some senior investment
bankers leave. Among others, the European vice chairman of
corporate and investment banking, Marc Pandraud, left for a job
at JP Morgan.
($1 = 0.9230 euros)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by Maria Sheahan and Adrian Croft)