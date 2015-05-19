UK's Cameron confident in EU vote strategy after Deutsche weighs exit plans -spokesman

LONDON May 19 Prime Minister David Cameron is
confident his plan to hold a European Union membership
referendum will ultimately give firms more certainty, his
spokesman said, after Deutsche Bank disclosed it was making
contingency plans for a British EU exit.
Cameron's spokesman was asked about Deutsche's decision on
Tuesday after a lobby group said a number of banks have put off
possible investments in Britain until after the planned EU
vote.
"The prime minister is the person who is providing
certainty, he is the one who has the very clear plan to go and
renegotiate our relationship with the European union and then
put that to the British people," Cameron's spokesman told
reporters when asked to comment on Deutsche's plans.
"He has got a mandate for that and he is going to get on
with it," the spokesman added, saying he would not comment on
individual companies.
Cameron, whose Conservative Party won a surprise majority at
a national election earlier this month, has promised to
renegotiate Britain's ties with the EU before holding an in-out
membership referendum by the end of 2017.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)