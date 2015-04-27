Deutsche Bank's Fitschen says sees no grounds for court case

FRANKFURT, April 27 Deutsche Bank
Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on Monday said he saw no
grounds for German prosecutors to take him to trial over
allegations that he and several former executives were
responsible for the collapse of the Kirch media group.
Fitschen will stand trial on Tuesday in Munich over
allegations that he and other former executives worked to
precipitate the collapse of the media empire in order to
generate bountiful advisory fees to restructure the group.
"I've said it from the beginning that I see no reason why
these charges were filed against me," Fitschen told a news
conference on Monday.
Fitschen has also previously said publicly that he "neither
lied nor deceived" in the Kirch case.
