Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank held talks about tie-up - source

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Aug 31 Top executives of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have held talks on a potential combination of Germany's no. 1 and 2 banks earlier this month, a source familiar with the matter said.
The two lenders have, however, shelved the project as they want to finish their restructuring before taking any steps in the direction of a merger, the source said.
"There was a round of talks in late August in which (Deutsche Bank Chief Executive) John Cryan and (Chief Financial Officer) Marcus Schenck were present," the source said.
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Andreas Framke and Maria Sheahan)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.