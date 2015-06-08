版本:
Germany's Merkel says Deutsche Bank change was no surprise

KRUEN, Germany, June 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she had not been surprised by the departure of Deutsche Bank's two CEOs but declined further comment on the decision.

"This is a decision made by a company. There was no surprise effect for me," she said at the conclusion of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Bavaria, when asked whether the change had surprised her.

"I don't want to comment further. I want Deutsche Bank to be successful and it must make its own decisions like all other companies in Germany." (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Paul Taylor)

