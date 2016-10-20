U.S. judge picks monitor for Deutsche Bank over regulator's choice

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 A U.S. judge on Thursday
approved a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission deal with
Deutsche Bank AG in which a monitor would be
appointed to ensure the bank reports swaps data properly, but
named someone other than the regulator's choice.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan, who
previously warned he had a duty to not simply "rubber stamp"
settlement agreements, agreed the appointment of an independent
monitor was warranted.
But Pauley said that after reviewing three candidates the
CFTC submitted to serve as monitor, including its preferred and
vetted choice of Chatham Financial, he decided to conduct his
own search.
As a result, Pauley said that he had picked Paul Atkins of
Patomak Global Partners. Though the settlement did not require
the monitor to provide reports to the court, Pauley said he
would confer with Atkins "as necessary and appropriate."
Conferring with the monitor, Pauley said, would enable the
judge to fulfill his "duty to ensure this consent order serves
the public interest."
Deutsche Bank declined comment. Neither the CFTC nor Chatham
immediately responded to requests for comment.
The ruling came as Deutsche Bank continues to face other
legal troubles, particularly a demand by the U.S. Justice
Department that it pay $14 billion over the sale of toxic
mortgage-backed securities.
The CFTC announced the proposed settlement on Aug. 18, the
same day it filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank over its
handling of an April 16 system outage that had not yet been
fully addressed.
The CFTC said the bank was unable to report swaps data for
multiple asset classes for five days after the outage, and that
its efforts to restore the services exacerbated existing
problems and created new ones.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, the CFTC said some of the
problems persisted, affecting market data made available to the
public and impeding the CFTC's ability to evaluate systemic risk
in swaps markets.
The German bank's shortfalls reflected its failure to have
adequate business continuity and disaster recovery plans in
place, and violated a September 2015 CFTC order intended to
prevent such shortfalls, the regulator added.
Deutsche Bank has said it is "committed to meeting all
regulatory requirements."
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
Deutsche Bank AG, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 16-06544.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)