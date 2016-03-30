Qatari investor says supportive of Deutsche Bank chairman

DUBAI, March 30 Paramount Services Holdings, the
investment fund of the Qatari royal family, issued a statement
on Wednesday in support of Deutsche Bank chairman Paul
Achleitner.
The statement comes after Germany's Manager Magazin quoted a
person close to the family of Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber
al-Thani, who owns a 6.1 per cent stake in Germany's biggest
bank, said Achleitner will not be part of the bank beyond 2017.
"Contrary to reports, Paramount Services Holdings does not
believe it would be in shareholders' interests for Supervisory
Board Chairman Paul Achleitner to relinquish his position in
2017, after his current term expires," Paramount said in the
statement.
"Dr Achleitner's leadership remains an important factor
underlying Paramount Services Holdings' investment case and
confidence in Deutsche Bank."
