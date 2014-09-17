Citi buys Deutsche's base metals trading book -report

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank's latest move to expand its commodities trading business, according to a report by SparkSpread.
The deal is the second by Citi since Germany's largest bank and one of the biggest financial players in commodities said it would stop trading energy, agriculture, base metals, coal and iron ore. It has retained its precious metals desk.
Citi also bought Deutsche's U.S. power trading book in July.
Officials at Deutsche and Citi declined comment, the report said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co