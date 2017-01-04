MOVES-Deutsche Bank anti-money-laundering chief quits after 6 months -source

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
FRANKFURT Jan 4 Deutsche Bank's head of fighting financial crime and money-laundering, Peter Hazlewood, is leaving his post after just six months, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Germany's biggest bank is seeking to settle money-laundering allegations in Russia, faces further investigations into alleged U.S. sanction breaches in Iran and elsewhere, and into suspected manipulation of foreign exchange rates.
Germany's Manager Magazin, which on Wednesday first reported the news of Hazlewood's planned departure, said he had taken a more aggressive approach than his manager, global compliance officer Sylvie Matherat.
Two weeks ago, Deutsche Bank agreed to a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.
The source said a replacement for Hazlewood, who previously worked at HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered, should be announced this month.
His predecessor, Ulrich Goeres, left the bank a year ago. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Jason Neely)
