版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 3日 星期六 01:30 BJT

Deutsche Bank says cuts coverage for 3,400 clients in trading

FRANKFURT Dec 2 Deutsche Bank's Global Markets division will reduce financial services it offers to about 3,400 clients in equities trading, a spokesman for the lender said on Friday, citing an internal memo.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan has pledged to intensify the lender's restructuring effort, warning that the bank faces tough times ahead as it finalises talks with U.S. justice authorities over a multi billion dollar fine.

In October 2015, Cryan had said at a strategy presentation that Deutsche Bank would reduce the number of clients in its Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions by about 50 percent. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐