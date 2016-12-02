UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank cuts ties with 3,400 clients in trading business

(Adds background, details)
FRANKFURT Dec 2 Deutsche Bank's
Global Markets division will cut ties with about 3,400 clients
in its debt and equities sales activities, the bank said on
Friday.
Deutsche Bank will immediately cease debt sales services to
some financial institutions and hedge funds as well as equity
sales activities, the execution of equities trading orders and
equity structuring activities for some clients, a spokesman
said, citing an internal memo.
Germany's biggest bank is looking to shed clients that cost
more to service than they bring in in returns as part of efforts
to turn around its business and boost its capital.
Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan is stepping up the
restructuring process as the bank finalises talks with U.S.
justice authorities over a multi-billion dollar fine related to
U.S. mortgages.
In October 2015, Cryan had said at a strategy presentation
that Deutsche Bank would reduce the number of clients in its
Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions by
about 50 percent.
"We expect to off-board about half of the current list of
clients as the economic returns in these relationships are
inadequate to us," he said at the time. He also said that 80
percent of the investment bank's income came from 30 percent of
clients.
Deutsche Bank is still among the top 5 trading houses in
debt and top 10 in equities globally, according to research firm
Coalition. But the bank has lost market share as it retreats
from a period of expansion, in which it had focused mainly on
revenue growth and less on profitability.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Jane
Merriman)