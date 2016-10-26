Deutsche Bank to review valuations of inflation swaps - Bbg

Oct 26 Deutsche Bank AG is reviewing
whether it misstated the value of derivatives in its
interest-rate trading business, and is sharing its findings with
the U.S. authorities, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The lender is looking at valuations on a type of derivative
known as zero-coupon inflation swaps, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday. (bloom.bg/2eRLuHH)
After finding valuations that diverged from internal models,
Deutsche Bank began questioning traders, according to the
report.
Zero-coupon inflation swaps are derivatives whose pay-off
depends on the rate of inflation in a given period.
A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)