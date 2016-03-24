Deutsche Bank hiring 100 staff to boost equities trading-source

LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 24 Deutsche Bank
is hiring about 100 people to boost its equities
trading operations as it seeks to recover ground in an area seen
as vital to its new strategy, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The move comes as Deutsche, a traditional bond trading
powerhouse, looks to improve profitability by shifting business
to less capital intensive areas such as equity trading.
The hiring process, which has started recently, will beef up
operations in the United States, Europe and Asia and across
product groups, with an emphasis on technology and electronic
trading, the source said.
A spokesman for Deutsche declined to comment on the firm's
strategy.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong and Maria Sheahan)