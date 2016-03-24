UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank hiring 100 staff to boost equities trading-source

* Hiring to take place globally, across products
* Prime finance a focus of hiring spree
* Deutsche had lost ground in equities sales and trading
By Olivia Oran and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 24 Deutsche Bank
is hiring about 100 people to boost its equities
trading operations as it seeks to recover ground in an area seen
as vital to its new strategy, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The move comes as Deutsche, a traditional bond trading
powerhouse, looks to improve profitability by shifting business
to less capital intensive areas such as equity trading.
The hiring process, which has started recently, will beef up
operations in the United States, Europe and Asia and across
product groups, with an emphasis on technology and electronic
trading, the source said.
Deutsche is also looking to improve its prime finance
department, which helps hedge funds finance their positions,
deploying more people and capital to it, a second source said.
A spokesman for Deutsche declined to comment on the firm's
strategy. The bank employed 101,000 people at the end of 2015
but did not give a figure for equity trading.
Chief Executive John Cryan has urged investors to have
patience as the overhaul of Germany's biggest lender is expected
to peak this year, following a record loss in 2015.
He acknowledged in January that Deutsche had lost momentum
in equities sales and trading and vowed to invest in the unit,
just as European rivals are scaling back their own securities
divisions.
Deutsche's revenue from trading stocks fell 28 percent to
520 million euros ($581 million) in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier, with a significant drop in equity derivatives
weighing while prime services had a positive reading.
Credit Suisse meanwhile said on Wednesday it would shave
another 800 million Swiss francs ($822 million) off costs and
cut 2,000 more jobs at its Global Markets division, where it
sees trading revenues dropping by 40 to 45 percent in the first
quarter. It added, however, that it would continue to build its
cash equities and prime finance business.
The Swiss bank as well as peer UBS are
concentrating on their wealth management business and Barclays
has large retail banking operations, while Deutsche
Bank has said it is sticking with a focus on investment banking.
Deutsche Bank's finance chief had said earlier this week
that the first two months of 2016 were the worst start to a year
for banks in general that he has seen in his banking
career.
Data published by Coalition, an industry analytics firm, on
Thursday shows that Deutsche maintained its position as one of
the top five global investment banks in 2015, taking the second
rank in Europe after J.P. Morgan and the number one spot in
Asia.
Globally, it remained the third largest player in fixed
income, currencies and commodities, while it fell behind in
equities, the data showed.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
($1 = 0.9736 Swiss francs)
