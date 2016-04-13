Swiss Re, Legal & General set to bid for Deutsche's Abbey Life -sources

April 13 Britain's Legal & General Group PLC
and Swiss Re AG are among firms said to be
weighing bids for Deutsche Bank AG's Abbey Life
Assurance Co, sources familiar with the matter said.
In September, Reuters reported that the German lender was
weighing the possible sale of its British insurance unit Abbey
Life, citing people familiar with the situation.
China's Anbang Insurance Group is also said to be
considering a bid for the insurance unit, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Anbang declined to comment.
Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest
consolidator of closed life funds, was set to bid for Abbey
Life, Sky News reported last month, citing sources familiar with
the matter.
Deutsche Bank has been considering options for Abbey Life, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters last month, adding
that a new regulation was making the business unattractive.
Abbey Life, which closed to new business in 2000, is
composed mainly of unit-linked life and pensions policies and
annuities.
Deutsche Bank, which bought Abbey Life from Lloyds TSB
for 977 million pounds in 2007, at the time around 1.5
billion euros ($1.6 billion), was not reachable for comment.
Spokesmen for Swiss Re, Legal & General Group and Phoenix
Group Holdings were not immediately available for comment.
