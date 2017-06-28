Deutsche abandons forecast for weaker euro, calls end to dollar rally

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LONDON, June 28 Deutsche Bank has abandoned calls for the dollar to rise towards parity with the euro, turning its forecast for the single currency on its head to $1.16 or higher by the end of this year from a previous $1.03.
In a note to clients after the euro surged to a one-year high on the back of comments by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, Deutsche analyst George Saravelos said a dollar rally dating back to 2014 had peaked.
"Following President Draghi’s upbeat speech in Sintra, we are completely revising our EUR/USD outlook for the rest of the year," he wrote.
"Our main message is that the euro is likely to be the key vehicle via which financial conditions in the Euro-area will be tightened."
Along with U.S. bank Goldman Sachs, Deutsche have been the most high profile dollar bulls among major lenders, with Saravelos previously calling for the euro to weaken to just 85 cents. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever, Editing by Helen Reid)
ZURICH, June 29 Logitech has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
