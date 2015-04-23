版本:
2015年 4月 23日

UK regulator fines Deutsche Bank $340 million in rate rigging probe

LONDON, April 23 Britain's markets regulator has fined Deutsche Bank a record 227 million pounds ($340.98 million) on Thursday for allegedly manipulating benchmark interest rates.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the bank manipulated submissions for compiling the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and its variants between January 2005 and December 2010.

"This case stands out for the seriousness and duration of the breaches by Deutsche Bank - something reflected in the size of today's fine. One division at Deutsche Bank had a culture of generating profits without proper regard to the integrity of the market," said Georgina Philippou, acting director of enforcement at the FCA.

"This wasn't limited to a few individuals but, on certain desks, it appeared deeply ingrained."

(Reporting by Huw Jones and editing by Kirstin Ridley)

