UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed fines Deutsche Bank $156.6 mln for forex violations

(Adds separate New York probe, background, details, paragraphs
8-14)
By Patrick Rucker and Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal
Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6
million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul
of the Volcker Rule.
The German bank failed to detect and halt its traders from
using chat rooms to communicate with competitors, the Fed said
in a statement.
Central bank officials are "requiring the firm to cooperate
in any investigation of the individuals involved in the conduct
underlying the FX enforcement," according to the statement.
In a statement, the bank said, "we are pleased to resolve
these civil enforcement matters with the Federal Reserve."
The Fed also said it found gaps in Deutsche Bank compliance
with the Volcker Rule, which prohibits government-protected
banks from engaging in proprietary trading.
The foreign exchange violations were discovered during a
four-year-old review of dealings at the bank, the Fed said in a
consent order reached with Deutsche Bank.
The bank agreed to improve its oversight of foreign exchange
trades as part of the agreement with the Fed.
Deutsche still faces a probe by New York’s Department of
Financial Services into whether its automated trading platform
was programmed to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The New York regulator has been investigating whether the
bank used algorithms on trading platforms to front-run or
otherwise take advantage of clients.
Renee Calabro, a spokeswoman for Deutsche, declined to
comment on the status of the New York probe.
Deutsche was not sanctioned in earlier global probes of
foreign exchange manipulation. It was among a handful of banks
that settled with Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade in December.
But the U.S. Department of Justice, UK's Financial Conduct
Authority and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission all
declined to bring actions against Deutsche, while other banks
were hammered for failing to stop traders on the spot market
from trying to rig foreign exchange rates.
Seven banks have paid authorities in the United States and
Europe a total of more than $10 billion, and some pleaded
guilty to criminal charges.
Transcripts of traders communicating in online chat rooms
that led to earlier settlements show them working together to
move rates, which are used daily by everyone from investment
houses to tourists buying foreign currencies on vacation.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington and Karen Freifeld
in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)