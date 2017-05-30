UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed fines Deutsche Bank for anti-money laundering failures

(Adds Deutsche Bank comment, background)
WASHINGTON May 30 The Federal Reserve on
Tuesday said it had fined Deutsche Bank AG $41
million for failing to ensure its systems would detect money
laundering regulations and it said the lender agreed to increase
its controls.
The New York Fed found that the German bank had faulty
systems to detect suspicious transactions between 2011 and 2015,
the central bank said in its filing.
On Tuesday afternoon, a Deutsche Bank spokesman said: "We
are committed to implementing every remediation measure
referenced in the Fed's order and to meeting their
expectations."
While the New York Fed office handles examinations, the
central bank chiefs in Washington decide on enforcement actions.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)