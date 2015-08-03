Deutsche Bank asked to pay former employee $3 mln in damages

Aug 3 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog on
Monday asked Deutsche Bank to pay $3 million in
compensation damages to Jorge Usandivaras, the former head of
its Latin American Strategic Transactions unit.
Usandivaras had initially filed for $45 million in
compensatory damages, claiming the bank had breached his
employment contract and acted in violation of U.S. labor laws.
He also claimed that Deutsche Bank had acted in
contravention to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that protects
whistleblowers.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) found
Deutsche Bank liable to pay damages. (bit.ly/1E4zPde)
Usandivaras joined Deutsche Bank in April 2012 as a managing
director, having previously worked at Banco Itau.
Usandivaras' LinkedIn profile shows he worked for about two
years with the German bank.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)