Deutsche Bank braced for fines in forex probes -sources

FRANKFURT May 28 Deutsche Bank AG is
preparing for fines in connection with investigations into
possible manipulation of emerging markets currency rates and is
also braced for civil lawsuits, two sources familiar with the
views of the bank's management said.
The bank's internal investigations have uncovered isolated
irregularities in trading of the Russian rouble and the
Argentine peso, one of the sources told Reuters.
The other source said Deutsche Bank had said it had found no
evidence of irregularities in major currency pairs.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest bank and the world's
second-largest foreign exchange trader, has suspended around
half a dozen staff in connection with currency trading
irregularities and has said it is cooperating with authorities.
"Our investigations into trading in FX markets are ongoing
and, as we have previously said, as part of those investigations
we are reviewing trading in emerging market currencies," the
bank said in a written statement sent to Reuters.
A spokesman for German financial watchdog Bafin declined to
comment.
Numerous banks have been caught up in allegations of
manipulation of global forex rates.
Commerzbank, Germany's second-largest bank, said
last week it had fired one trader and suspended another on
suspicion they had tried to manipulate the Polish zloty's euro
exchange rate.
Investigations into forex rates are running alongside
scrutiny of benchmark interest rates. Eight financial firms have
been fined billions of dollars for manipulating Libor and other
reference rates, and the probe into the largely unregulated $5.3
trillion-a-day forex market could prove even costlier.
Bafin said last week that discoveries in the forex probe
were worrying and it was "much, much bigger" than the
investigation into benchmark interest rates.
Deutsche Bank has set aside around 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in legal provisions in anticipation of fines and
settlements, though the bank has not specified which risks or
potential fines have been covered with those provisions.
