No reason to speculate about state aid for Deutsche Bank- Merkel spokesman

BERLIN, Sept 26 There is no reason for
speculation about possible German state aid for Deutsche Bank
, a spokesman for Angela Merkel said on Monday,
commenting on a weekend magazine report that said the chancellor
had ruled out assistance for the lender.
"There is no reason for such speculation as presented there
and the federal government doesn't engage in such speculation,"
Steffen Seibert said during a regular government news
conference.
Citing government sources, Focus magazine reported on Friday
that Merkel had ruled out assistance for the lender, which is
fighting a $14 billion demand from the U.S. Department of
Justice to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities,
a shock bill that raises questions about its future.
