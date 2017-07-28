MOVES-Deutsche Bank outlines regional management structure

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is continuing to reshape its financing and solutions group (FSG) business in Europe and has outlined the regional management structure, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

The German lender has named Philip Asp head of Benelux and Nordics, and Zoltan Kurali and Faisal Rahman as heads of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gerald Podobnik heads financial institutions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while retaining his roles as global head of capital solutions and co-head of FIG origination for EMEA.

Jonathan Gold, Podobnik's co-head of FIG origination, will look after UK and Irish financial institutions.

Away from financial institutions, Ole Matthiessen and Marc Mueller head Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Mueller is also co-head of corporate bonds for EMEA alongside Conor Hennebry, who will lead UK and Irish corporates.

Emmanuel Duclos heads France, Anna Lucarelli heads Italy, and Virilo Moro runs Spain, Portugal and Greece.

From a product perspective, Praveen Bhandari runs emerging markets, Peter Diamond heads the sovereign, supranational and agency business, Amedeo Ferri-Ricchi runs FX for EMEA, and Anna Lucarelli and Nick Corcoran run rates. Dominik Thumfart continues to head Deutsche's FSG transportation, infrastructure and energy origination

The reporting lines remain unchanged and Lorenzo Frontini continues to head FSG EMEA. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Steve Slater, Julian Baker)