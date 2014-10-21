ON THE MOVE-Deutsche AWM hires adviser from Morgan Stanley

Oct 21 Deutsche Bank AG's asset &
wealth management division said on Tuesday it hired an adviser
from Morgan Stanley.
Jason Dudley, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins
as director and regional executive for the Atlanta Private
Client Services office.
Before joining the German bank, Dudley was vice-president
and complex business development manager at Morgan Stanley,
where he also managed the salesforce throughout Georgia.
Dudley, based in Atlanta, reports to Haig Ariyan, managing
director and co-head of wealth management, the Americas.
Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the
move.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)