Deutsche Bank to pay $95 million to resolve U.S. tax case

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Jan 4 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the German bank of using shell companies to evade significant tax liabilities in 2000, according to court papers filed on Wednesday.
As part of the settlement, Deutsche Bank has also agreed to admit and accept responsibility for various conduct at issue in the lawsuit, which had sought more than $190 million, according to court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
