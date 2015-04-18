Britain's financial watchdog criticizes Deutsche Bank over Libor

FRANKFURT, April 18 Britain's financial
regulator has harshly criticized Deutsche Bank's top
management for failing to cooperate in its probe of the rigging
of benchmark interest rate Libor, German magazine Der Spiegel
said on Saturday.
Britains Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote a letter
saying that Deutsche Bank's behaviour was unacceptable, the
magazine said, adding that Deutsche Bank's board discussed the
letter.
The lender declined to comment.
The penalties expected to be imposed on the bank by U.S. and
UK authorities are likely to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount UBS
Group AG paid in 2012, two sources told Reuters
earlier in April.
Deutsche Bank is expected to settle with U.S. and British
authorities as early as Thursday over allegations that it tried
to rig benchmark interest rates.
Spiegel wrote that some supervisors involved in the probe
would seek to hold Deutsche Bank management accountable.
A spokesman for the FCA was not immediately available to
comment.
German watchdog Bafin is expected to sum up its own
investigation into Deutsche's role in the rate rigging scandal
as early as May, one source said earlier in April. The regulator
has already found no evidence that key managers of the bank knew
about the manipulation.
Deutsche Bank, the world's second-largest foreign exchange
trader, still faces potential claims or settlements over issues
including possible attempts at foreign exchange benchmark
manipulation and possible violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
At the end of 2014, Deutsche Bank had set aside 3.2 billion
euros ($3.5 billion) in litigation reserves and outlined another
1.9 billion euros in potential risks and indicated that it faced
an additional 4.8 billion euros in mortgage repurchase claims.
($1 = 0.9255 euros)
