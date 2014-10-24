Deutsche Bank braces for 1 bln euros in US, UK Libor fines - sources

FRANKFURT Oct 24 Deutsche Bank is
bracing to pay almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 bln) for
Libor-related fines as it nears a deal with U.S. and UK
authorities to settle allegations it attempted to manipulate the
benchmark interest rate, two sources familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The bank has already paid 6.1 billion euros in the past two
and a half years as it attempts to clear a backlog of litigation
and investigations, of which the Libor settlement is considered
to be the most important.
"People are doing everything to get this issue off of the
table by the end of the year," said one of the sources, who
declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to
the media.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
A spokesman for the United States Department of Justice
declined to comment.
The bank has never publicly revealed how much it has put
aside for specific legal risks like the Libor case.
Deutsche Bank already settled with European antitrust
regulators over Libor and its euro equivalent Euribor last year,
agreeing to pay 725 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7888 euro)
