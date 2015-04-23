Deutsche to pay U.S., UK $2.5 bln over interest rate manipulation -NY regulators

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
WASHINGTON, April 23 Deutsche Bank will pay U.S. and British authorities $2.5 billion for interest rate manipulation, New York regulators said on Thursday.
As part of the deal, Germany's largest bank also will terminate and ban employees who engaged in misconduct and will install an independent monitor, according to the statement by the New York State Department of Financial Services. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.