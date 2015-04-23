Deutsche to pay U.S., UK $2.5 bln over interest rate manipulation -NY regulators

WASHINGTON, April 23 Deutsche Bank will pay U.S. and British authorities $2.5 billion for interest rate manipulation, New York regulators said on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Germany's largest bank also will terminate and ban employees who engaged in misconduct and will install an independent monitor, according to the statement by the New York State Department of Financial Services. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)