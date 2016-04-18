Deutsche Bank's new asset management head on medical leave

FRANKFURT, April 18 Deutsche Bank's
new asset management chief Quintin Price is taking a period of
medical leave, Germany's flagship lender said on Monday.
Jon Eilbeck, the unit's Asia head, will take over Price's
operational responsibilities, while Chief Executive John Cryan
will represent the unit on the management board.
"Quintin's treatment plan is still being finalised, but it
will necessitate his full-time focus for the foreseeable future
as he undergoes further tests and consultations," Cryan said in
a message posted on the bank's internet page.
Price, who became a member of Deutsche Bank's management
board in January, had left US money manager BlackRock
last year. He was brought in by Cryan as part of a large scale
management shake-up to replace Michele Faissola, who left the
bank.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)