Deutsche Bank splits investment bank in two as part of overhaul

FRANKFURT Oct 18 Deutsche Bank is
splitting its investment bank into two separate units as part of
a broad strategic overhaul of the lender launched by new Chief
Executive John Cryan.
Germany's flagship bank said on Sunday the sales and trading
activities of its Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) unit
would form a new business division called Global Markets.
The investment bank's corporate finance business as well as
its Global Transaction Banking (GTB) operation would be combined
in a newly created unit called Corporate & Investment Banking.
The name "CB&S" will cease to exist.
Separately, the bank announced several management changes
including the abolition of the group executive committee and an
organisational set up that sees all four core business divisions
being represented directly on the management board.
