Deutsche Bank CEO apologises for conduct in toxic mortgages case

FRANKFURT Jan 17 Deutsche Bank's
chief executive apologised on Tuesday for the bank's selling and
pooling of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008
financial crisis, which prompted a $7.2 billion settlement with
the United States.
"Our conduct in this matter, which occurred from 2005 to
2007, falls short of our standards and is unacceptable. We
apologise unreservedly for it," John Cryan, who took over as CEO
in July 2015, wrote in an emailed statement.
"We have subsequently exited many of the underlying
activities and comprehensively improved our standards. As we
enter 2017, we are pleased to have resolved this matter."
The U.S. Department of Justice said earlier that Deutsche
Bank would pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and
provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief to homeowners, borrowers
and communities harmed by its practices.
