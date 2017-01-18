Deutsche Bank sees Q4 pretax impact of $1.2 bln from DoJ civil penalty

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.
Germany's biggest bank on Tuesday finalised a $7.2 billion settlement with the DoJ over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, which also included $4.1 billion of consumer relief.
"Given other lawsuits, it is still too early to talk of having drawn a line under all matters," John Cryan wrote.
"We are, however, nearing our objective of being able to concentrate primarily on the future instead of repeatedly having to look over our shoulders at past events." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag