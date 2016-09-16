Cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt rises 8 percent after DOJ fine - Markit

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 16 The cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against default rose around 8 percent on Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice asked the lender to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities.
Data provider Markit said credit default swaps on Deutsche Bank's five-year senior debt rose to 211 basis points, up 16 bps from Thursday's close of 195 basis points.
Credit default swaps on equivalent Deutsche subordinated debt rose to 421 basis points, up 33 bps from Thursday's close of 388 bps. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.