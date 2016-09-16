Cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt rises 8 percent after DOJ fine - Markit

LONDON, Sept 16 The cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against default rose around 8 percent on Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice asked the lender to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Data provider Markit said credit default swaps on Deutsche Bank's five-year senior debt rose to 211 basis points, up 16 bps from Thursday's close of 195 basis points.

Credit default swaps on equivalent Deutsche subordinated debt rose to 421 basis points, up 33 bps from Thursday's close of 388 bps. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)