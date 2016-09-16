Germany expects fair result in Deutsche Bank U.S. mortgages case

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
BERLIN, Sept 16 Germany's Finance Ministry said on Friday it expected a fair result to a U.S. investigation into Deutsche Bank's selling of mortgage-backed securities.
"The government is aware that the U.S. authorities have agreed similar settlement payments with other credit institutions," Finance Ministry spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen told a regular government news conference.
"The government expects that at the end of this process a fair result will be achieved on the basis of equal treatment," she added.
Germany's flagship lender said on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice is asking it to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Caroline Copley)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.