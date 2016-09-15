Deutsche Bank says U.S. DoJ asks it to pay $14 bln to settle mortgages case

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The U.S. Department of
Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to
settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed
securities, Germany's flagship lender said on Friday.
The claim against Deutsche, which is likely to be negotiated
in several months of talks, far outstrips the bank's and
investors' expectations for such costs.
"Deutsche Bank has no intention to settle these potential
civil claims anywhere near the figure cited. The negotiations
are only just beginning. The bank expects that they will lead to
an outcome similar to those of peer banks which have settled at
materially lower amounts", Deutsche Bank said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by G Crosse)