Merkel declines comment on U.S. penalty for Deutsche Bank

BERLIN, Sept 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to comment on Friday on the decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to demand $14 billion from Deutsche Bank to settle claims the lender missold mortgage-backed securities.

"I think it's wise not to comment on this news from my side," Merkel said when asked by a Reuters correspondent what she thought of the penalty and whether Berlin might be willing to support Deutsche Bank.

The German finance ministry said earlier on Friday that the government expected a "fair result" from the negotiations but that the talks were a matter for the bank and the American authorities. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke und Noah Barkin; Writing by Michael Nienaber)