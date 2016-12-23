German govt welcomes Deutsche Bank settlement

BERLIN Dec 23 The German government has
welcomed Deutsche Bank's $7.2 billion settlement with
the U.S. authorities over the lender's sale and pooling of toxic
mortgage securities, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on
Friday.
"We welcome the fact an agreement could be reached. We will
not comment on the details," spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey said.
The agreement in principle, announced by Deutsche Bank's
Frankfurt headquarters early Friday morning, offers some relief
to the German lender, whose stock was hit hard in September
after it acknowledged the Justice Department had been seeking
nearly twice as much.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michael Nienaber,)