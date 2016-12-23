Deutsche Bank reaches settlement with DoJ on mortgages case

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Dec 22 Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, relating to the banks issuance and underwriting of RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and related activities between 2005 and 2007.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief in the United States.
Deutsche Bank said it expects to record pre-tax charges of about $1.17 billion in its fourth quarter because of the civil monetary penalty. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman