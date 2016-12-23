Deutsche Bank tells staff no bailout needed for U.S. settlement - source

FRANKFURT Dec 23 Deutsche Bank
sought to reassure staff about its financial strength on Friday,
in the wake of a $7.2 billion settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice (DoJ) over its sale and pooling of toxic
mortgage securities.
Germany's flagship lender said in a memo to employees that
it did not need a government bailout to fund the agreement,
according to a person familiar with the memo, which was posted
on Deutsche Bank's intranet site on Friday.
"We anticipated that the credit market will welcome the
sentiment. We anticipate paying coupons on all of our
instruments on time and in full," the memo said, according to
the source.
A person close to Deutsche Bank earlier said it also did not
plan a capital increase to cover the settlement.
As part of the agreement with the U.S. DoJ, Deutsche Bank
will pay a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and provide
$4.1 billion in consumer relief, such as loan forgiveness.
The lender said earlier it expected to record a pretax
charge of about $1.17 billion in its fourth quarter because of
the civil monetary penalty.
