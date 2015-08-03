U.S. Dept of Justice initiates criminal probe against Deutsche Bank -Bloomberg

Aug 3 The United States Department of Justice is
investigating trades worth billions of dollars that Germany's
Deutsche Bank AG made on behalf of its Russian
clients, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The probe investigates so-called mirror trades, where the
bank's Russian clients bought stocks in rubles, and through
simultaneous transactions in London, bought the same stocks in
U.S. dollars, thereby moving funds out of Russia without
informing authorities, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1SWLUbk)
Last month, The New York State Department of Financial
Services (DFS) sought detailed information from Deutsche Bank on
possible money-laundering transactions by some of its clients in
Russia that could exceed $6 billion in total, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on this development and
referred to its earlier statement published on the issue along
with its annual report on July 30. (bit.ly/1MIvCE8, page
128)
