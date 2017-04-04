MOVES-Deutsche Bank treasurer von zur Muehlen to join investment banking unit

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Deutsche Bank AG's group treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will join its investment banking division, once the lender's recently announced capital raise is complete, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Von zur Muehlen, who has been the bank's treasurer since 2009, will join Deutsche Bank's Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) division.
Prior to his role as treasurer, von zur Muehlen held roles in the bank's Global Markets unit, covering clients throughout Europe.
Dixit Joshi, who has been with Deutsche Bank since 2010, will succeed von zur Muehlen as treasurer.
Joshi was most recently head of the bank's Debt Institutional Client Group and head of Listed Derivatives and Market Clearing in CIB. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm