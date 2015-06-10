MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Tusa as co-head of UK corporate broking

June 10 Deutsche Bank named Andrew Tusa as co-head and Neil Collingridge as vice chairman of UK corporate broking.

Tusa joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director for corporate broking in Europe. He had previously spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank within its asset management team.

Collingridge, who joins from Jefferies where he was a managing director within corporate broking, will provide coverage for UK-listed companies.

The duo will be based in London and report to Adam Bagshaw and Scott Bell, co-heads of UK corporate finance.

The bank said it also hired Simon Hollingsworth and David Nangle as vice presidents. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)