版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 10日 星期三 18:50 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Tusa as co-head of UK corporate broking

June 10 Deutsche Bank named Andrew Tusa as co-head and Neil Collingridge as vice chairman of UK corporate broking.

Tusa joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was a managing director for corporate broking in Europe. He had previously spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank within its asset management team.

Collingridge, who joins from Jefferies where he was a managing director within corporate broking, will provide coverage for UK-listed companies.

The duo will be based in London and report to Adam Bagshaw and Scott Bell, co-heads of UK corporate finance.

The bank said it also hired Simon Hollingsworth and David Nangle as vice presidents. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐