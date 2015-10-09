MOVES-RBS head of UK transaction services joins Deutsche Bank

Oct 9 Deutsche Bank AG appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's head of U.K. transaction services, Angela Potter, as a managing director, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Potter will be reporting to Daniel Schmand, head of trade finance and cash management corporates for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1jfLpPe) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)