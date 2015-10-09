MOVES-RBS head of UK transaction services joins Deutsche Bank

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 9 Deutsche Bank AG appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's head of U.K. transaction services, Angela Potter, as a managing director, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.
Potter will be reporting to Daniel Schmand, head of trade finance and cash management corporates for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1jfLpPe) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.