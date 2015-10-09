版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 10日 星期六 03:53 BJT

MOVES-RBS head of UK transaction services joins Deutsche Bank

Oct 9 Deutsche Bank AG appointed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's head of U.K. transaction services, Angela Potter, as a managing director, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Potter will be reporting to Daniel Schmand, head of trade finance and cash management corporates for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1jfLpPe) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐