MOVES-Deutsche Asset Management names Bobby Brooks national sales manager

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Deutsche Asset Management, Deutsche Bank's fund management business, said it hired Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for its retail coverage.
Brooks joins from State Street Corp, where he had two stints.
During his first stint, Brooks helped State Street launch its ETF sales unit, before moving to Invesco PowerShares in 2006.
At PowerShares he helped the company triple its assets to $98 billion before he left last year to rejoin State Street.
Brooks, based in Boston, will report to Robert Kendall, head of Deutsche Asset Management in the Americas. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.